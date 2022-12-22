Miniature Replica of EPCOT Pylons Now On Sale At Walt Disney World

The 21st Century began on October 1st, 1982, and now fans of EPCOT can now take home a smaller version of an iconic piece of the park thanks to the Arribas Bros.

What’s Happening:

The Arribas Bros location at Disney Springs

The new item is a glass structure, replicating the iconic pylons that are centered in the middle of the fountain as guests enter EPCOT at Walt Disney World

A smaller version of those landmark pylons, the classic EPCOT logo is featured at the top of each piece, just like the one displayed in the park.

The pylons were installed with the park opening back in the 1980s, but were removed for the Millenium Celebration of 1999, when the entrance plaza of the park became home to the monoliths of the Leave A Legacy experience, where guests had their images taken and etched onto plates that were installed on the giant stones.

The recent changes at the park have relocated the Leave A Legacy monoliths, placing them outside of the park gates on either side of the turnstiles while the entrance was restored with planters and new pylons identical to the originals placed in the center of the fountain once again. Not only do the pylons also play along with Spaceship Earth

The original EPCOT Flower logo is seen as the focal point of each pylon, a logo that according to Disney Legend Marty Sklar “symbolizes unity, fellowship, and harmony around the world. Five outer rings are linked to form the shape of a flower – a celebration of life. The heart of the logo is the Earth, embraced by a star symbolizing hope – the hope that with imagination, commitment, and dedication, we can create a better tomorrow.”

The new pylons from the Arribas Bros retail location include this great detail, and are made of glass. While we spotted this great new item at the Disney Springs location, it will likely appear at other Arribas Bros locations across Walt Disney World. As of press time, the item retails for $1250.00.