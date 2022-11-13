Photos/Video: Blizzard Beach Reopens at Walt Disney World with New “Frozen” Additions

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened to guests today, and we were there to take a look at what’s new since the park closed in January 2022.

Cute chalk art welcomed guests as they entered Blizzard Beach on its grand reopening day.

For the first time ever, the park has an enhanced holiday atmosphere that includes holiday-themed treats, snowfall and festive inner tubes. Guests can even meet a tropical-dressed Santa for the ultimate Florida holiday experience.

Looks to be much of the same merchandise that has previously been available, featuring Mickey skiing off the slopes of Mount Gushmore.

Even with some new Frozen additions elsewhere in the park, pretty much all of the charm of Blizzard Beach remains untouched, including these fun snow family statues.

Speaking of Frozen, Tike’s Peak is where we see the most changes.

The new Frozen features are part of Tike’s Peak, an area popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals on both entrance signs and in the warm wading pool.

These adorable statuettes replace the previous Ice Gator and baby Gator figures.

Nearby, a young Anna and Elsa play with Snowgies on top of an Igloo Castle.

One of the most exciting changes from an operational standpoint is the addition of a tube conveyor belt at Runoff Rapids, meaning guests no longer have to carry their tubes up many flights of stairs.

Here’s one of the aforementioned festive inner tubes that will be floating through the park’s lazy river, Cross Country Creek.

The Warming Hut features an updated menu, including an Orange Bird Holiday Citrus Swirl!

Adults can complement their flavorful bites with chilling new beverage offerings like the Orange Slope DOLE Whip Swirl at Warming Hut.

Popular attractions and features once again await guests, everything from slushy and slippery ski jumps to bobsled and toboggan runs to polar play spaces for every member of the family.

Take a look at all of the changes to Blizzard Beach in our video below:

Blizzard Beach is now open every day at Walt Disney World, typically from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by