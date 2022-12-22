Walt Disney World Railroad Reopening at the Magic Kingdom “For the Holiday Season”

After over a four year closure, Walt Disney World guests can once again ride the rails around the Magic Kingdom, as the Walt Disney World Railroad is set to finally reopen “for the holiday season.”

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

Guests can board the Walt Disney World Railroad at Main Street U.S.A., Frontierland or Storybook Circus for a scenic tour around the Magic Kingdom, including under the canopy of TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Additionally, the attraction will have all-new voiceover.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 3rd, 2018 due to construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland.

With TRON Lightcycle / Run set to open in the spring, and with construction starting to wrap up, the tracks are finally clear for the Railroad to proceed.

Disney began testing out the train on the new segments of track added to the WDW Railroad late last year.

Cast Members have been training for the reopening of the WDW Railroad since July.

Over the past three years of downtime, Cast Members have performed repairs, maintenance and refurbishment of the Railroad.

One major change being made is that the formerly wood railroad ties are being replaced with composite ties.

Composite ties will greatly reduce the need for maintenance on the railroad in the future. Wooden railroad ties have a 3 to 5 year life span while the composite ones have an approximately 25 year life span.

What They’re Saying:

Imagineers: “The familiar whistle of its steam engine will be complemented by exciting new sounds and voices. A new conductor has assumed the role, carrying on the long tradition of warm welcomes and amusing anecdotes while adding fresh commentary and story to the journey.”