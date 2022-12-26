Santa Goofy Takes Over for Santa Claus at EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion

Now that Christmas Day has come and gone, Santa Claus has gone back to the North Pole, but luckily Santa Goofy has stepped in to meet with guests at EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion.

Here’s a look at the full backdrop from when Santa called the Odyssey home.

In addition to meeting with Santa Goofy, guests at the Odyssey can still purchase some yummy treats at Holiday Hearth Desserts, as the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays continues through December 30th.

