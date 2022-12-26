Santa Goofy Takes Over for Santa Claus at EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion

Now that Christmas Day has come and gone, Santa Claus has gone back to the North Pole, but luckily Santa Goofy has stepped in to meet with guests at EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion.
Here’s a look at the full backdrop from when Santa called the Odyssey home.
In addition to meeting with Santa Goofy, guests at the Odyssey can still purchase some yummy treats at Holiday Hearth Desserts, as the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays continues through December 30th.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Former California Screamin’ announcer and future Doctor Who star Neil Patrick Harris recently took a behind-the-scenes tour of Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil at Walt Disney World.
- After 4 long years, the Walt Disney World Railroad has finally reopened, allowing guests to once again take a grand circle tour of the Magic Kingdom!
- The 21st Century began on October 1st, 1982, and now fans of EPCOT can now take home a smaller version of an iconic piece of the park thanks to the Arribas Bros.
