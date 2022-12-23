Photos/Video: Walt Disney World Railroad Reopens at the Magic Kingdom

After 4 long years, the Walt Disney World Railroad has finally reopened, allowing guests to once again take a grand circle tour of the Magic Kingdom!

Although yesterday’s announcement was vague on the reopening details, it turns out the Railroad reopened just one day later.

Guests can board the Walt Disney World Railroad at Main Street U.S.A., Frontierland or Storybook Circus for a scenic tour around the Magic Kingdom, including under the canopy of TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Take a Full Grand Circle Tour Aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad:

An all-new narration has been added to the attraction, provided by a humble conductor, described as an “unofficial mayor of sorts.”

One of the new highlights of the journey is heading through the new TRON Lightcycle / Run plaza, the main reason why the Railroad was closed for the last 4 years. When TRON opens, you’ll be able to get an up-close look at riders zooming past on their lightcycles.

We had a chance to talk to Disney Cast Member John, the “Railroad Proprietor” about what the return of the Walt Disney World Railroad means to him:

Disney Cast Member John talks about what the return of the #WaltDisneyWorld Railroad means to him. pic.twitter.com/eYXm3f11fo — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 23, 2022

The Walt Disney World Railroad is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom. Be sure to check DisneyWorld.com or the My Disney Experience app for operating hours, as they often differ from that of the park.