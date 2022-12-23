Neil Patrick Harris Goes Behind-the-Scenes at Drawn to Life for 500th Performance

Former California Screamin’ announcer and future Doctor Who star Neil Patrick Harris recently took a behind-the-scenes tour of Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

This week actor, singer and TV host Neil Patrick Harris and his family attended Drawn to Life, the dazzling live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, and made a special behind-the-scenes appearance congratulating the cast on their 500th performance.

Harris is a noted Cirque du Soleil and Disney fan, so the experience offered the perfect blend of activities for his family to enjoy during the holiday season.

Harris was at Walt Disney World Resort participating as a celebrity narrator at the Candlelight Processional as part of the EPCOT

Drawn to Life, which debuted at Disney Springs

For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life