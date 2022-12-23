Neil Patrick Harris Goes Behind-the-Scenes at Drawn to Life for 500th Performance

Former California Screamin’ announcer and future Doctor Who star Neil Patrick Harris recently took a behind-the-scenes tour of Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- This week actor, singer and TV host Neil Patrick Harris and his family attended Drawn to Life, the dazzling live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, and made a special behind-the-scenes appearance congratulating the cast on their 500th performance.
- Harris is a noted Cirque du Soleil and Disney fan, so the experience offered the perfect blend of activities for his family to enjoy during the holiday season.
- Harris was at Walt Disney World Resort participating as a celebrity narrator at the Candlelight Processional as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- Drawn to Life, which debuted at Disney Springs on November 18th, 2021, features an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from the 100-year heritage of storytelling from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, quintessential Cirque du Soleil acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.
- For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning