Magical Snowfall Transforms Disneyland Paris Into a Winter Wonderland

As much of the United States is covered in snow in what’s been dubbed one of the biggest blizzards in 50 years, Disneyland Paris is also showing off the magical side of snow, sharing some pictures from earlier this month.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this month, Disneyland Paris saw its first snowfall of the winter, and the Resort has shared some photos and a TikTok of Disneyland Park magically transformed into a winter wonderland.
- France is no stranger to snowfall, and in years past, we’ve shared some more photos and videos of Disneyland Paris covered in snow.
- Even earlier this year in April, when much of the world warms up, Disneyland Paris experienced some beautiful snowfall.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared some tips on ways you can stay warm when the weather is like this at Disneyland Paris.
More International Disney Park News:
- Shanghai Disney Resort has revealed their New Year’s Eve celebrations while also looking towards what's to come in 2023.
- Cinderella Carousel at Hong Kong Disneyland has reopened with refreshed colors and the addition of two new lead horses.
- King Ludwig's Castle at Disneyland Paris' Disney Village will be transformed into The Royal Pub in 2023.
