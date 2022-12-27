Magical Snowfall Transforms Disneyland Paris Into a Winter Wonderland

As much of the United States is covered in snow in what’s been dubbed one of the biggest blizzards in 50 years, Disneyland Paris is also showing off the magical side of snow, sharing some pictures from earlier this month.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this month, Disneyland Paris saw its first snowfall of the winter, and the Resort has shared some photos and a TikTok of Disneyland Park magically transformed into a winter wonderland.

