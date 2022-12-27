Shanghai Disney Resort Announces New Years Eve Celebration Details and Looks Towards 2023

With the New Year just around the corner, Shanghai Disney Resort is gearing up to ring in 2023 with guests and fans in signature Disney style. Celebrations will feature an assortment of unique offerings, including a dazzling fireworks display illuminating the world's largest Disney castle as a grand finale of 2022. Entering 2023, the Resort is set to provide more exciting celebrations, exclusive offerings and enhanced new experiences for guests.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations at Shanghai Disneyland:

As is tradition at Shanghai Disney Resort, a special celebration honoring the New Year will return for a limited time. Exclusively available on December 31st, 2022, and January 1st, 2023, the resort will host a special fireworks show, "Ignite the New Year", at Shanghai Disneyland's Enchanted Storybook Castle. Featuring spectacular fireworks, breathtaking projections and stirring music, the special show will culminate by lighting up the night sky with a giant "2023" formed by fireworks.

Guests visiting the theme park during these two days will also have the opportunity to receive surprise souvenir party favors upon their arrival. Beloved Disney characters will be dressed in sparkling festive looks, custom-made for this special occasion, warmly welcoming guests to embrace the New Year.

What Lies Ahead in 2023:

In 2023, Shanghai Disney Resort will continue to roll out its signature seasonal experiences and offerings, immersing guests in unique and joyful adventures tailored for each season.

This winter season, the brand new Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade has become a hit amid a host of enchanting experiences at Shanghai Disneyland. Featuring a lineup of new floats, performances, characters and never-before-seen costumes, the cavalcade brightens up the winter days and nights with a halo of twinkling lights and a generous sprinkling of magic.

What's more, Disney characters and dancers, currently outfitted in specially designed Christmas fashions, will soon change into their new Spring Festival looks during the cavalcade to complement the holiday theme.

With the coming of the Year of the Rabbit, Shanghai Disney Resort is ready to celebrate all Disney rabbits across the resort. Among them, a very special rabbit, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, is planning to make his debut at Shanghai Disney Resort next spring, greeting guests and fans from near and far. Oswald was created by Walt Disney and his team in 1927 as one of Walt's first animated stars, marking a significant milestone of Walt Disney's creative legacy. Guests will have the opportunity to meet this legendary character at Shanghai Disney Resort and get a first-hand experience of Disney's enduring magic.

In addition to a series of commemorative merchandise collections and special food offerings, the new Donald's Dine ‘n Delights

Keep an eye out for more details on what’s coming to Shanghai Disney Resort in 2023!