Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Coming to Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort This Winter

The all-new Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights restaurant is coming to Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort this winter.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by none other than Donald Duck himself, this bistro serves up freshly baked specialty pizza made by the in-house pizza chef, over-the-top milkshakes and rich sundaes in a variety of flavors, and whimsical desserts all in a charming, Parisian-style garden setting.

Waddle down to the beautiful restaurant, where a marquee displaying a smiling Donald Duck donning his chef outfit welcomes all. The exterior features a domed building of glass and brass highlights shaded by beautiful trees — perfect for outdoor seating during the day. An Art Nouveau-style serves as inspiration for the whimsical details adorning the glass and decorative ironwork. As night falls on the quaint café, the golden glow from inside will remind you of “The City of Light.”

Although Donald is clearly the star, you’ll find his friends Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy, his nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie — even his sometimes-nemeses Chip & Dale — represented throughout the interior. Oval framed art features the iconic group of friends prominently hung over the booths and tables, in a casual and urban sophistication atmosphere.

The “wow” moment of this new dining experience can be found in the breathtaking ceiling mural. This colorful and charming overhead display shows Donald and his friends sharing a happy moment, similar to those dining alongside friends and family at Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights.