Cinderella Carousel at Hong Kong Disneyland Receives Fresh Colors and Two New Lead Horses

Cinderella Carousel at Hong Kong Disneyland has reopened with refreshed colors and the addition of two new lead horses.

What’s Happening:

As shared on the official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account

In addition to the refreshed color scheme, two new lead horses have been added in. The Imagineers’ inspiration for the horse’s color palettes came from the stories of Disney Princes, Princesses and Queens, and presented an opportunity to work with a wide spectrum of color.

“It’s amazing to see the hard work from so many teams now being appreciated by our guests! One of our key focuses is to tell our story in new and relevant ways,” said Imagineer Den Den Tse, Park Producer.

