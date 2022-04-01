Disneyland Paris Covered in Snow

Different parts of the world are getting crazy weather and Paris is no exception. We have some photos of what the current situation at Disneyland Paris is.

What's Happening:

It is April 1st, 2022 and Disneyland Paris is seeing snow showers.

It is currently 37 degrees in Paris.

You can see that Sleeping Beauty Castle is now a winter wonderland, and other iconic areas of the park are covered with that white snow.

Would the cold weather stop you from enjoying a day at Disneyland Paris?

Disneyland Paris Celebration:

If you are visiting Disneyland Paris, you can enjoy all there is to do for the 30th anniversary.

On April 2nd, 1992, Disneyland Paris welcomed the first guests after years of planning and developing to bring Walt Disney's dream to Europe.

Three decades later the resort has continued to grow and expand with new characters adventures and loved franchises like Pixar, Star Wars Marvel

Disneyland Paris has become the number one tourist destination in Europe.

The 30th anniversary celebration began on March 6th, 2022, and is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

It will be a celebration of the resort from the past and what exciting future events guests will be able to enjoy.

Coming Soon: