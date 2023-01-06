Walt Disney World Teases New Dumbo Annual Passholder Magnet

Walt Disney World has teased a brand-new Annual Passholder magnet coming soon, set to feature Dumbo.
What’s Happening:
- On the Passholder Buzz section of the My Disney Experience app, a short video teases a new Annual Passholder magnet.
- Against a message saying “New Passholder Magnet Coming Soon,” a feather floats by, confirming this magnet will feature Dumbo.
- No word yet on if this magnet will be given away somewhere in Walt Disney World or if it will be mailed to Passholder’s homes.
- But that’s not all. You can actually bring your AP magnets to life through special augmented reality lenses and effects. Learn more in our previous post.
