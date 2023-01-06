Walt Disney World Teases New Dumbo Annual Passholder Magnet

Walt Disney World has teased a brand-new Annual Passholder magnet coming soon, set to feature Dumbo.

What’s Happening:

On the Passholder Buzz section of the My Disney Experience app, a short video teases a new Annual Passholder magnet.

Against a message saying “New Passholder Magnet Coming Soon,” a feather floats by, confirming this magnet will feature Dumbo.

No word yet on if this magnet will be given away somewhere in Walt Disney World or if it will be mailed to Passholder’s homes.

But that’s not all. You can actually bring your AP magnets to life through special augmented reality lenses and effects. Learn more in our previous post

