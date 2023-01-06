Walt Disney World Offering Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Beginning January 10th

Walt Disney World is offering a special ticket deal just for Florida residents, allowing them to save on weekday visits to the four theme parks.
What’s Happening:
- Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $20 more. A specially priced 4-day ticket is also available.
- Tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days.
- Guests can purchase Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets beginning Tuesday, January 10th.
- The pricing structure and blockout dates are laid out below:
Ticket Days
Price (Before Tax)
Valid
2-Day Ticket
$175USD
Ticket valid Monday to Friday only, from January 10 through April 27, 2023—subject to these blockout dates:
3-Day Ticket
$195USD
4-Day Ticket
$215USD
- Florida residents can also purchase a Disney Weekday Magic Ticket that includes the following options:
- Park Hopper Option: Visit more than one theme park on the same day. Add it for $40 more per ticket, plus tax.
- Water Park and Sports Option: Visit one theme park per day, plus enjoy a visit to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course on each day of your ticket. For example, if you purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket with the Water Park and Sports Option, you can visit a Walt Disney World theme park on 2 days with a theme park reservation—and visit a Disney water park on 2 additional days by April 27th, 2023. Add it for $35 more per ticket, plus tax.
- Park Hopper Plus Option: Visit more than one park on the same day, plus visit a water park, golf course or miniature golf course on each day of your ticket. This ticket option is a combination of the Park Hopper Option and the Water Park and Sports Option. Add it for $55 more per ticket, plus tax.
- Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets are valid for admission to one theme park per day (theme park reservations are required and are subject to availability).
- Tickets and add-on options expire April 27th, 2023.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning