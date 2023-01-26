Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens Join Cast of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens are the latest names added to the cast of the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series coming to Disney+, according to Variety.
- Reddick is set to guests star as Zeus while Stephens will do the same as Poseidon.
- Poseidon’s character description for the series is as follows:
- The two of them join a cast that already includes:
- Walker Scobell
- Aryan Simhadri
- Leah Sava Jeffries
- Virginia Kull
- Glynn Turman
- Jason Mantzoukas
- Megan Mullally
- Timm Sharp
- Dior Goodjohn
- Olivea Morton
- Charlie Bushnell
- Adam Copeland
- Suzanne Cryer
- Jessica Parker Kennedy
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Jay Duplass
- Timothy Omundsen
About Percy Jackson And The Olympians:
- Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
- With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
- The Highly-Anticipated Percy Jackson series was teased recently at the recent D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, showcasing some of what fans can expect to see when the show debuts.
- Previously, it was announced that Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp, as well as Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, and Olivea Morton would be added to the new series.
- The series is currently in production, but no official release date has been given at this time.