Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens Join Cast of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens are the latest names added to the cast of the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series coming to Disney+, according to Variety.

Reddick is set to guests star as Zeus while Stephens will do the same as Poseidon.

Poseidon’s character description for the series is as follows:

The two of them join a cast that already includes: Walker Scobell Aryan Simhadri Leah Sava Jeffries Virginia Kull Glynn Turman Jason Mantzoukas Megan Mullally Timm Sharp Dior Goodjohn Olivea Morton Charlie Bushnell Adam Copeland Suzanne Cryer Jessica Parker Kennedy Lin-Manuel Miranda Jay Duplass Timothy Omundsen



JUST ANNOUNCED: Toby Stephens has been cast as Poseidon and Lance Reddick has been cast as Zeus in #DisneyPlus’ #PercyJackson and The Olympians series. #DisneyBrandedTelevision pic.twitter.com/uk2BI7w0qa — Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) January 26, 2023

About Percy Jackson And The Olympians: