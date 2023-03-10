Marvel Taps Michael Cuesta as “Daredevil: Born Again” Director

Marvel has found a director for the first episode of the Disney+ original series Daredevil: Born Again, tapping Michael Cuesta to helm the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cuesta is best known for directing pilots for hit series Dexter and Homeland, for which he earned an Emmy nomination.

Cuesta has become one of the most sought after directors to helm a pilot, having also handled the first episodes of Blue Bloods and Elementary.

Some of his other credits include episodes of Dopesick and Billions, as well as the action thriller American Assassin.

Production on Daredevil: Born Again is set to begin this month in New York.

The title Daredevil: Born Again is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin. The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.

is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin. The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.

However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.

The series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5.

is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5. Cox will be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio, who will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin.

Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt Michael Gandolfini Nikki M. James

Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher