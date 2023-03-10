Marvel Taps Michael Cuesta as “Daredevil: Born Again” Director

Marvel has found a director for the first episode of the Disney+ original series Daredevil: Born Again, tapping Michael Cuesta to helm the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Cuesta is best known for directing pilots for hit series Dexter and Homeland, for which he earned an Emmy nomination.
- Cuesta has become one of the most sought after directors to helm a pilot, having also handled the first episodes of Blue Bloods and Elementary.
- Some of his other credits include episodes of Dopesick and Billions, as well as the action thriller American Assassin.
- Production on Daredevil: Born Again is set to begin this month in New York.
More on Daredevil: Born Again
- The title Daredevil: Born Again is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin.
- The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.
- However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.
- The series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.
- Daredevil: Born Again is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5.
- Cox will be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio, who will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin.
- Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini and Nikki M. James have also recently joined the cast of the series.
- Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in the series.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now