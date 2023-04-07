Lineup of Directors For “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe

Star Wars Celebration attendees were treated to the reveal of the full line-up of impressive (and some Academy Award winning) directors that are taking the helm of the episodes of the Disney+ series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
What’s Happening:
- Guests at Star Wars Celebration Europe were treated to a special panel focusing on the new Disney+ series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, wherein they saw the complete lineup of directors set for the series.
- Though we have earlier reported on several of these directors, including the Oscar winning Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively, “The Daniels”), and Peter Pan & Wendy director David Lowery, we now see the full lineup on display.
- The directors for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are:
- Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
- David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, Peter Pan & Wendy)
- “The Daniels” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Jake Schreier (Minx)
- Bryce Dallas Howard (Director, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Announced last May, the Star Wars series is set to star Jude Law and will be directed by Jon Watts with writing done by Christopher Ford. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
- Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also attached as Executive Producers of the new series.
- Deadline reports that director Watts said the new series is about “a group of kids who are about ten years old who get lost in the Star Wars universe.” The director also noted that although the show will have four kids as its stars, “it’s not a kids show.”
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.
