New Mickey-Inspired Monorail Playset Now Available at Walt Disney World

With the conclusion of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, a new Monorail playset with updated Mickey-inspired decorations is now available at the Resort.

We spotted this updated Monorail playset at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs

The packaging features Mickey Mouse in a construction outfit, along with the colorful Monorail passing by Spaceship Earth EPCOT

Instead of using the actual Monorail design, this set plays around with it a little by adding red and yellow embellishments as well as Mickey and his pals.

The set retails for $99.99.

World of Disney actually has the Monorail playset set-up, but not functioning, including the added mini-Transportation & Ticket Center.

