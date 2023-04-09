New Mickey-Inspired Monorail Playset Now Available at Walt Disney World

With the conclusion of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, a new Monorail playset with updated Mickey-inspired decorations is now available at the Resort.
What’s Happening:
- We spotted this updated Monorail playset at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.
- The packaging features Mickey Mouse in a construction outfit, along with the colorful Monorail passing by Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.
- Instead of using the actual Monorail design, this set plays around with it a little by adding red and yellow embellishments as well as Mickey and his pals.
- The set retails for $99.99.
- World of Disney actually has the Monorail playset set-up, but not functioning, including the added mini-Transportation & Ticket Center.
- The Cinderella Castle 50th anniversary playset was also recently updated to remove the 50th embellishments.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New stories and characters will be coming to Star Tours at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris in 2024.
- Music from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser superstar performer, Gaya, will be coming soon to streaming services and vinyl.
- Runners looking to chill out during the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend can save 50% on tickets to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning