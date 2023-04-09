runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Participants Can Take 50% Off 1-Day Typhoon Lagoon Tickets

Runners looking to chill out during the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend can save 50% on tickets to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

What’s Happening:

The Springtime Surprise Weekend takes place this weekend at Walt Disney World

Springtime Surprise Weekend runners and up to 3 Guests can enjoy 50% off a 1-Day Water Park Ticket, good for use between April 12th–19th. Valid 7 days from date of purchase, can purchase 4/12-4/19.

Tickets can be purchased with your race bib at the ESPN

The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend takes place this upcoming weekend, from Thursday, April 13th through Sunday, April 16th.

