First Look at 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Merchandise

We’re just about a week away from the 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend! To get runners amped and ready, runDisney has shared s​​ome of the official race weekend merchandise coming next week to the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

What’s Happening:

Featuring familiar Pixar characters and friends from each event theme, runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend participants will find a variety of logo performance apparel and “I Did It!” finisher products including shirts in multiple styles and jackets.

Other official event products include weekend logo headwear, CORKCICLE drinkware, limited edition pin set and a Loungefly backpack.

Whether you’re taking on 3.1 or 19.3 adventurous miles, participants in the weekend events will find something worth taking home.

Be on the lookout for these commemorative items and more during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN

All Guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times: Thursday, April 13, 2023: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023: 12 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend participants looking to access the first day of the runDisney Merchandise Shop can do so from the comfort of your Walt Disney World

Keep in mind, the virtual queue will be the only way to access the shop on the first day of the Expo.

For more information on the virtual queue process, please visit here