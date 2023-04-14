Halloween and New Year’s Eve Events at Disneyland Paris To Be Open to Regular Day Guests This Year

Two Disneyland Paris events that were previously specially ticketed events will now be included as part of regular operating hours.

What’s Happening:

This year, instead of offering standalone ticketed events on Halloween night and New Year’s Eve, Disneyland Paris will instead offer the event for all day guests.

Both events will include extended opening hours and special moments.

No other details on either event have been released at this time.

Announced back in February, Disney’s Halloween Festival

This will be followed by the magic holiday event, Disney’s Enchanted Christmas

