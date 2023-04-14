Halloween and New Year’s Eve Events at Disneyland Paris To Be Open to Regular Day Guests This Year

Two Disneyland Paris events that were previously specially ticketed events will now be included as part of regular operating hours.
What’s Happening:
- This year, instead of offering standalone ticketed events on Halloween night and New Year’s Eve, Disneyland Paris will instead offer the event for all day guests.
- Both events will include extended opening hours and special moments.
- No other details on either event have been released at this time.
- Announced back in February, Disney’s Halloween Festival will return from October 1st to November 5th this year, with a thrilling Halloween atmosphere that is sure to be a celebration to die… laughing!
- This will be followed by the magic holiday event, Disney’s Enchanted Christmas, from November 11th, 2023 to January 7th, 2024.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- A touch of Italy has made its way to Disneyland Paris, as a new expansion of Pizzeria Bella Notte Restaurant inspired by the Pixar film Luca has now opened.
- Disneyland Paris has revealed some new details about TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure, a new show coming to Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.
- Fuente Del Oro in Frontierland will be transformed into Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia this summer.
