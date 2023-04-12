“TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” Coming This Summer to Walt Disney Studios Park

Disneyland Paris has revealed some new details about TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure, a new show coming to Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.

What’s Happening:

TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure , will be housed in the Studio Theater, a state-of-the-art theatre at the heart of Walt Disney Studios Park.

, will be housed in the Studio Theater, a state-of-the-art theatre at the heart of Walt Disney Studios Park. Lasting around 30 minutes, the show tells a moving and original story, as only Pixar can, through several scenes, each as creative as the next, plunging viewers into an immersive experience through iconic Pixar worlds, from Toy Story to Monsters, Inc. and more.

Besides spectacular scenic effects and innovative choreography, the music will play a very special part in the show. In addition to spectacular scenic effects, a live band of eight musicians will pay homage to the timeless beauty of Pixar's most memorable soundtracks while also performing an original score.

For the show, the talented and multi-awarded teams of Disneyland Paris Live Entertainment have collaborated with professionals in the music and dance industry with touching and unforgettable results.

The show was originally announced at the D23 Expo last year, under the name of Pixar: We Belong Together. The concept art below was released at that time.

TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure debuts this summer at Walt Disney Studios Park.