Stanley Cup Returning to Downtown Disney This Weekend

For the second consecutive year, Downtown Disney guests will be able to see the iconic Stanley Cup in person, on April 29th and 30th.

What’s Happening:

  • The iconic trophy returns to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort between Splitsville Luxury Lanes and Tortilla Jo’s.
  • From April 29th – 30th during the hours of 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., guests will not only be able to take photos with the Stanley Cup, but can also play air hockey with their friends and family.
  • Guests will also have a chance to take home unique ESPN keepsakes.

