NHL’s Stanley Cup Stopping By Downtown Disney District For Limited Time

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort this weekend can pop in to the Downtown Disney District and get a glimpse of NHL History, with the iconic Stanley Cup on scene for pictures for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Guests to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort will have the opportunity to see and take a photo with the world-famous Stanley Cup.
- Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 13th and through May 14th, guests can see and take their photos with the NHL icon, as well as play a giant Plinko game for prizes. The game and photo spot will be open from 12:00PM – 7:00PM.
- The limited time photo opportunity celebrates the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the NHL, which can be seen on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+, with games starting today, May 12th.
- The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO started this week with up to 10 first round games on ESPN and ESPN2 over three days that began on, Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. ET.On Tuesday immediately following the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on ESPN, four different games took place, providing fans with continuous action across the quadruple header. The Point will continue to air daily as a lead-in to games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final.
