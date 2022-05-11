Disneyland Resort Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Disneyland Resort is celebrating these vibrant and diverse cultures in an even bigger way this month through music, art and a variety of enchanting experiences.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort is celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month with special new offerings and entertainment throughout the month.

In the Downtown Disney District: Musical performances and colorful pageantry at the Downtown Disney Live! Stage: Faiva is a 4-piece Polynesian band performing blissful harmonies on Mondays and Wednesdays. The Filharmonic is a 5-piece Filipino a cappella vocal group performing hip hop, pop and ‘90s nostalgia on Tuesdays. Tupua’s high-energy Polynesian show of dance and drums invites you to join in the fun on Thursdays and Fridays. Chinese Cultural Splendor will take you back in time to enjoy the beauty of Chinese dance, martial arts, lion dance and the radiant costumes of Chinese dynasties, performing Saturdays and Sundays.



At WonderGround Gallery, meet artists Jerrod Maruyama, Joey Chou, Ann Shen and June Kim, who will autograph their pieces and share the inspiration behind their work from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.

A fresh, flavorful macaron at Kayla’s Cake, a bakery cart and company that was founded by sisters Kayla Lee and Eunjoo Kang will also be available.

At the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort: Guests can listen to ukulele music nightly and take a complimentary hula lesson on weekends at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Hotel. Guests may also choose to sip sake, a traditional Japanese beverage, by ordering a flight or a craft cocktail by Nova Brewing Co. at Hearthstone Lounge at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Overnight hotel guests may participate in additional experiences: Learn to play the ukulele Make a ribbon lei Practice the ancient, graceful Chinese martial art of tai chi. For reservations and more information about these offerings, guests contact a Disneyland Resort Hotel Front Desk to reserve their complimentary spot, subject to availability.



In Disney California Adventure park: Guests may pop into the limited-time Turning Red



In Disneyland Park: Guests strolling down Main Street, U.S.A. can stop to see the Children’s Day window display outside the Emporium. While this holiday is celebrated by many cultures, the window pays homage to the Japanese Children’s Day celebrated annually on May 5th where families display koinobori also known as “carp streamers” to symbolize determination and success, and ornamental kabuto helmets to represent wishes for strength and vitality. The window also displays games from other Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures such as Sungka (Philippines), Traditional Indian Chess, Mahjong (China), Konane (Hawaiian Islands & Polynesia), Nei-pat-ko-no (Korea) and Kendama (Japan), all of which existed during the Victorian-era.

Throughout the year, Guests may savor delicious menu items such as Loco Moco Bao, Spiced Vegetable Bao and Sweet Lumpia at Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland park, Kung Pao Bao at Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure park, or Thick and Fluffy Japanese Pancakes, Tonkotsu Ramen and Poke Bowls at Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill at the Disneyland Hotel.