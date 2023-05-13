New “Doctor Who” Trailer Reveals Titles for Three Upcoming Specials

A new Doctor Who trailer was released today, revealing the titles of three upcoming specials from the beloved series, according to BBC.

The new trailer provides an exciting look at what viewers can expect when Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary later this year.

celebrates its 60th anniversary later this year. After several teasers gave fans hints at one of the titles, the new trailer revealed the titles of the three upcoming special episodes: Special One: The Star Beast Special Two: Wild Blue Yonder Special Three: The Giggle

The trailer also shows David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Catherine Tate who has reprised her role as Donna Noble.

Check out the new trailer below:

What they're saying:

Showrunner Russell T Davies: “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”

