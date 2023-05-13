New “Doctor Who” Trailer Reveals Titles for Three Upcoming Specials

by |
Tags: ,

A new Doctor Who trailer was released today, revealing the titles of three upcoming specials from the beloved series, according to BBC.

  • The new trailer provides an exciting look at what viewers can expect when Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary later this year.
  • After several teasers gave fans hints at one of the titles, the new trailer revealed the titles of the three upcoming special episodes:
    • Special One: The Star Beast
    • Special Two: Wild Blue Yonder
    • Special Three: The Giggle
  • The trailer also shows David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Catherine Tate who has reprised her role as Donna Noble.
  • Check out the new trailer below:

What they're saying:

  • Showrunner Russell T Davies: “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet.  Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”

About Doctor Who: