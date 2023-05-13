New “Doctor Who” Trailer Reveals Titles for Three Upcoming Specials

A new Doctor Who trailer was released today, revealing the titles of three upcoming specials from the beloved series, according to BBC.
- The new trailer provides an exciting look at what viewers can expect when Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary later this year.
- After several teasers gave fans hints at one of the titles, the new trailer revealed the titles of the three upcoming special episodes:
- Special One: The Star Beast
- Special Two: Wild Blue Yonder
- Special Three: The Giggle
- The trailer also shows David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Catherine Tate who has reprised her role as Donna Noble.
- Check out the new trailer below:
What they're saying:
- Showrunner Russell T Davies: “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”
About Doctor Who:
- The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
- David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Other confirmed cast members for the new season include:
