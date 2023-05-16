shopDisney Celebratory Savings: Save 25% on Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection & COACH

Need a midweek boost? How about a sale on the highly sought after Disney100 Collections! shopDisney is hosting Celebratory Savings on select D100 items with new deals and savings presented each week! Today, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection & COACH.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Celebratory Savings event will feature new and exciting deals on the existing collections and guests can check back each week to see what’s currently being offered.

Today, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection & COACH . This includes must-have accessories, display pieces, home decor, plush and apparel too.

. This includes must-have accessories, display pieces, home decor, plush and apparel too. As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Disney100 COACH

Mickey Mouse and Friends Kitt Messenger Crossbody Bag by COACH

Donald and Daisy Duck Wristlet by COACH

Mickey Mouse Rogue Bag by COACH

Mickey Mouse and Friends Backpack by COACH

Disney100 Figurines

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Sketchbook Ornament Set

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit 95th Anniversary Figure – Disney100

Mickey Mouse Deluxe Disney100 Figure – Limited Release

Disney100 Platinum Celebration

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Hand Soap Dispenser

Minnie Mouse – Disney100 Plush – Small 12 1/2"

Mickey Mouse Plush with Disney100 Outfit – 13 1/4"

Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Spirit Jersey for Kids – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 MagicBand+

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag

That’s it for this week, but check back soon to learn about the next Disney100 Celebratory Savings offer on shopDisney!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.