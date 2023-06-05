Disney Channel Celebrates Pride With New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short

Disney Channel is celebrating Pride Month in a number of ways, and one of them debuted earlier today when we were introduced to a new Chibi Tiny Tales short.

What’s Happening:

As part of an initiative company wide to celebrate Pride Month, Disney Channel has introduced a new short in the interstitial series, Chibi Tiny Tales , marking the occasion.

, marking the occasion. In the new short, we see colors come to life thanks to a bit of sunshine and make a rainbow over the friends of our favorite Disney Channel series in Chibi form, including those from Big City Greens , The Owl House , Kiff , The Ghost and Molly McGee , Amphibia , Phineas & Ferb, Gravity Falls, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder , and even the upcoming series Hailee’s On It!. Live action stories, like ZOMBIES, are also featured under the rainbow.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starring with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Fans can catch the new interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming.

