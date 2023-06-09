ABC Passes On Numerous Pilots Including Anthony Anderson’s “Public Defenders”

ABC has passed on numerous pilots this season, including the Anthony Anderson comedy, Public Defenders, though most will be shopped to other platforms and networks, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

ABC has reportedly passed on numerous projects, including comedies Public Defenders and Keeping It Together, as well as dramas like The Hurt Unit and Judgement.

The decision to pass on these titles comes after ABC made the majority of its pickup and cancellation decisions last month, and unveiled a fall schedule featuring unscripted shows in the wake of the current writer's strike.

It is believed that The Hurt Unit and Judgement were likely not picked up after ABC took hold of 9-1-1 after Fox canceled it.

Anderson plays the public defenders' boss and it also starred Erika Henningsen, Arturo Castro, Kimrie Lewis, Natasha Lopez and Isaiah Dòdó-Williams in the pilot, which was written by Eddie Quintana and directed by Randall Einhorn.

the only pilot not being shopped according to the report, was a remake of the BBC’s British comedy The project starred Ellie Kemper as Julia, a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village. With the help of new friends Calvin, played by Karan Soni, and Liz, played by Michaela Conlin, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time. This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief … then realized it’s Sunday. Judy Greer also starred.

It comes from writers Julieanne Smolinski, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman Television, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate and ABC Signature. Michael Showalter directed the pilot and executive produced alongside Smolinski, Kemper, Horgan, Mountford, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen for Merman Television, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment as well as Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz.

comes from creator Matt Lopez and former showrunner John Glenn with and director Marc Webb helming the pilot. It follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt brings the ER to them.

Melissa George stars as the female lead alongside Ben McKenzie, Ashley Romans, Michelle Ortiz and Augustus Prew.

The news of these series not being picked up comes while ABC is still undecided on Home Economics, The Rookie: Feds, and the backdoor pilot The Good Doctor, The Good Lawyer.

and the Last Month, ABC picked up the Kaitlin Olson fronted pilot, High Potential, to series, which was expected as the pilot was reportedly the clear frontrunner this development season.