Marvel Releases Trailer for “Stan Lee” Disney+ Documentary

Marvel has released the official trailer for their new documentary covering the life of the legendary Stan Lee, which premieres June 16th on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Stan Lee , an original documentary, will debut at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival

, an original documentary, will The documentary (directed by David Gelb) is set to celebrate the legacy of the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more.

The special documentary was announced on December 28th last year, marking the 100th birthday of the creator, with a special teaser video montage

Even after retiring from Marvel in the 1990s, Lee continued to stay involved with the company through cameo appearances and executive producer titles on Marvel productions. Lee passed away at the age of 95 in 2018.

More Marvel News: