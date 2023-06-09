Marvel Releases Trailer for “Stan Lee” Disney+ Documentary

Marvel has released the official trailer for their new documentary covering the life of the legendary Stan Lee, which premieres June 16th on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Stan Lee, an original documentary, will debut at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and will be streaming on Disney+ starting on June 16th.
- The documentary (directed by David Gelb) is set to celebrate the legacy of the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more.
- The special documentary was announced on December 28th last year, marking the 100th birthday of the creator, with a special teaser video montage that shows glimpses of some of Stan Lee’s minor roles and guest appearances in cinema. The celebratory montage concludes with a gradual zoom-out that reveals an illustration of the multi-talented creator.
- Even after retiring from Marvel in the 1990s, Lee continued to stay involved with the company through cameo appearances and executive producer titles on Marvel productions. Lee passed away at the age of 95 in 2018.
More Marvel News:
- Anji White has been cast as a series regular in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.
- Marvel has launched a cryptic new website promoting Secret Invasion with a new clip from the show.
- The fourth Captain America film has gained a new title. The new Marvel film will now be called Captain America: Brave New World.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now