Tickets for “Stan Lee” Documentary at Tribeca Film Festival Available Now

Tickets for screenings of Stan Lee, an all-new original documentary about the legendary creator, at the Tribeca Film Festival are available now.

Premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, Stan Lee will first screen for crowds there before arriving on Disney+

In late 2022, Marvel.com celebrated what would have been Lee's 100th birthday and honored his life and legacy legacy as the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more.

We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on-screen with Marvel Studios' many cameos.

Stan Lee arrives on Disney+ on June 16th. Get your tickets to a screening of the new documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival here