Marvel Launches Cryptic New Website Promoting “Secret Invasion” with New Clip

Marvel Studios has been very active on Twitter today, sharing a series of cryptic images that, seemingly, didn’t provide a whole lot of information aside from a connection to the new Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. However, a closer look would reveal that these images provided a new website and a password to access it.
- The first image, seen above, features the highlighted text “onhasbegun.com,” obviously letting us know a new site for Secret Invasion has been launched.
- The following image would include the rest of the URL, TheInvasionHasBegun.com. However, when visiting that site, you are asked for a password.
- Luckily, the second image also provided the final two characters of a 10-character password: 7S.
- Over the next hour, Marvel Studios continued to share one image at a time, deleting each tweet shortly thereafter, effectively destroying the evidence.
- We managed to capture all six images for you though:
- Put together, these images provide the password “RSD3PX5N7S.”
- When you enter that code into TheInvasionHasBegun.com, you are granted access to a new clip from the upcoming series, that sees Everett Ross meeting with a contact who explains a theory about the invasion in question. Although, we already don’t know who we can and cannot trust.
More on Secret Invasion:
- In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.
- It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.
- Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21st.
