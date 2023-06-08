Anji White Cast as Series Regular in Marvel’s “Ironheart” Series for Disney+

Anji White has been cast as a series regular in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The six-episode series Ironheart, created by Chinaka Hodge, stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
- Anji White is believed to be playing Rir’s mom, Ronnie.
- Previous roles for White include season 4 of FX’s Fargo, Empire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.
- Thorne first appeared as Riri Williams in last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Previously announced cast for Ironheart, which has wrapped production, also includes Anthony Ramos as The Hood, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Paul Calderón and Cree Summer.
- Deadline reports that comedy legend Sacha Baron Cohen may be playing Mephisto in the series.
- Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serve as the directors for the new series.
- Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout.
More Marvel Cinematic Universe News:
- The invasion is here. Marvel has shared a new teaser for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion with just two weeks before it premieres.
- Marvel has launched a cryptic new website promoting Secret Invasion with a new clip from the show.
- The fourth Captain America film has gained a new title. The new Marvel film will now be called Captain America: Brave New World.
