Pizza Margherita and Plant-Based Burger Added to the Connections Eatery Menu at EPCOT

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Starting today, Connections Eatery at EPCOT is offering up two delicious new menu items – Pizza Margherita and a Plant-based Burger.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning today, June 14th, EPCOT’s Connections Eatery has added two new delicious bites to the menu you're definitely going to want to try.‌ They are:
    • Pizza Margherita: Two slices of freshly baked pizza topped with San Marzano tomato-basil sauce, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil
    • Plant-based Burger on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and plant-based dijon mayonnaise

  • They join another recent addition, the authentic German dessert Baumkuchen. Our own Mike Mack got a chance to try the Baumkuchen in the latest edition of his fun series, Mack Tries a Thing, which you can view below.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning