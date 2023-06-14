Pizza Margherita and Plant-Based Burger Added to the Connections Eatery Menu at EPCOT

Starting today, Connections Eatery at EPCOT is offering up two delicious new menu items – Pizza Margherita and a Plant-based Burger.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, June 14th, EPCOT’s Connections Eatery has added two new delicious bites to the menu you're definitely going to want to try. They are:
- Pizza Margherita: Two slices of freshly baked pizza topped with San Marzano tomato-basil sauce, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil
- Plant-based Burger on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and plant-based dijon mayonnaise
- They join another recent addition, the authentic German dessert Baumkuchen. Our own Mike Mack got a chance to try the Baumkuchen in the latest edition of his fun series, Mack Tries a Thing, which you can view below.
