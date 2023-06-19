Celebrate 60 Years of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin

Welcome to our tropical hideaway, you lucky people you! D23 is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room with a new Gold Member exclusive pin.
What's Happening:
- Inspired by the iconic attraction, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disney Parks. Since making its debut at Disneyland on June 23rd, 1963, guests around the world have been delighted by the musical stylings of this eclectic tropical hideaway. It was the first ever attraction to feature Audio-Animatronics figures in a Disney Park. Boasting a colorful cast of avian actors, botanical beauties, and mysterious tiki gods, this beloved attraction continues to inspire generations of fans.
- Celebrate an enchanted place where the birds sing words and the flowers croon! This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is a tropical way to celebrate 60 years of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. It features one of the original parrot personalities, Juan the Barker Bird.
- The Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room 60th Anniversary Pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,500, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 via shopDisney.
