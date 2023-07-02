Joffrey’s Coffee Celebrating 8th Anniversary of The Landing Location at Disney Springs with a Special Latte

Celebrate the 8th anniversary of Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. in Disney Springs with a special, limited-time latte.

What’s Happening:

  • Tomorrow, Monday, July 3rd is the 8th anniversary of the Joffrey’s location in The Landing at Disney Springs.
  • To celebrate, the coffee shop is offering up an Iced Birthday Bash Latte – a latte with cupcake syrup, topped with a glitter cake donut!
  • Hurry in, as this special treat will only be available through Saturday, July 8th, while supplies last.

