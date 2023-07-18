Modern Indian Restaurant EET Coming to Disney Springs Later This Year

Walt Disney World has announced that a new Indian restaurant named EET will be coming later this year to Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Disney announced through their Disney Eats Instagram

Maneet Chauhan, the acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef and Food Network star, and Vivek Deora, international hospitality entrepreneur, are bringing their famed Indian cuisine to Disney Springs with the opening of EET later this year.

A promo image and logo for EET were also revealed as part of this announcement.

More updates on this modern Indian-inspired concept will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

