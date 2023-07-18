Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this August, which includes the highly anticipated premier of Star Wars: Ahsoka, the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the addition of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and a new season of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – August 18th

In the all-new special LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking, and teamwork prevail?

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – August 30th

Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!

TV Shows

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – August 2nd

Set during The High Republic, in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures we follow Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They’ll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, discover exotic creatures, but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4)

August 9th – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Ahsoka

August 23rd – Two Episode Premiere

August 30th – Episode 3

New Library Additions

Wednesday, August 2nd

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff

Friday, August 4th

Rio 2

Wednesday, August 9th

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)

Friday, August 11th

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

Wednesday, August 16th



Thursday, August 17th

Friday, August 25th

Cinderella 4K Remaster

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic



Wednesday, August 30th

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary