Sequel Novel to “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

A sequel novel to Long Live the Pumpkin Queen, from the world of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, was announced today at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • Last year saw the release of Long Live the Pumpkin Queen – Sally’s much-anticipated story following on from the classic Tim Burton film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.
  • Today at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that a follow-up novel is being written.
  • While Long Live the Pumpkin Queen was written by Shea Ernshaw, the sequel will instead be written by Megan Shepherd.
  • During The Nightmare Before Christmas Publishing Panel where this news was announced, we also got a preview of a new pop-up book inspired by the film.

