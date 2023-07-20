Sequel Novel to “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

A sequel novel to Long Live the Pumpkin Queen, from the world of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, was announced today at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

What’s Happening:

Last year saw the release of Long Live the Pumpkin Queen The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. Today at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that a follow-up novel is being written.

While Long Live the Pumpkin Queen was written by Shea Ernshaw, the sequel will instead be written by Megan Shepherd.

. During The Nightmare Before Christmas Publishing Panel where this news was announced, we also got a preview of a new pop-up book inspired by the film.

