Hong Kong Disneyland Shares Time-lapse Showing the Creation of the “Dream Makers” Statue

Hong Kong Disneyland has shared a new look at the creation of the brand-new “Dream Makers” statue of Walt Disney, coming this October to Fantasyland.
What’s Happening:
- The HKDL Ambassador Instagram shared a timelapse video of Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Goddard as he carefully sculpts a full-size foam model of Walt.
- When complete, Mickey Mouse will stand next to Walt as they gaze upon Cinderella Carousel, much as Walt used to do with the Griffith Park Carousel – sparking the idea for Disneyland.
- In the last few weeks, construction walls went up in front of Cinderella Carousel to prepare for the arrival of the “Dream Makers” statue.
- To make way for the new statue, The Sword in the Stone photo-op was removed.
- This is the latest in an ever-growing line of Walt Disney statues, including “Partners” at many Castle parks, “Storytellers” at Disney California Adventure and Tokyo DisneySea, and the new statue coming to EPCOT called “Walt the Dreamer.”
