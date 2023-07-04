The Sword in the Stone Removed from Hong Kong Disneyland to Make Way for “Dream Makers” Statue

The Sword in the Stone photo-op is a treasured element of Fantasyland across the globe, but no longer at Hong Kong Disneyland, as they have removed theirs in preparation for a new tribute to Walt Disney.

What’s Happening:

As at other Disney Parks, the Sword in the Stone statue at Hong Kong Disneyland was located in front of the Cinderella Carousel.

Now, that statue is no longer, as the resort prepares to add the new “Dream Makers” statue, featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse.

Construction walls are now up around the site, preparing for the debut of the statue this October.

Here’s a look at previously released concept art

This is the latest in an ever-growing line of Walt Disney statues, including “Partners” at many Castle parks, “Storytellers” at Disney California Adventure new statue coming to EPCOT

Serving as the backdrop for “Dream Makers,” Cinderella Carousel reopened