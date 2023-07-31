More New Incredibles-Inspired Disney’s Contemporary Resort Merchandise Arrives at Bayview Gifts

Even more new Disney’s Contemporary Resort merchandise has arrived, inspired by the new Incredibles decor found throughout the hotel.

This new T-Shirt and pin both feature the main Contemporary building, the Monorail and Mr. Incredible. The youth tee retails for $21.99.

They join other items, including a Loungefly bag, ears, mug and Tervis tumbler, which we previously reported on. You can find all of these items at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

