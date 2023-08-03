Disney’s Animal Kingdom Awakens for Fall with the Return of Tree of Life Awakenings and More

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will come alive this fall, with the return of Tree of Life Awakenings and some special Halloween touches.

Tree of Life Awakenings returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in early November after daylight saving time ends. As the sun sets, the Tree of Life will awaken with limited-time projections of stunning visuals teeming with vivid color and animated imagery in harmony with inspiring music and sounds.

Here’s a look at last fall’s special Tree of Life Awakening show Avatar: The Way of Water.

Guests visiting The Animation Experience at Conservation Station can learn how to draw some of their favorite Disney Villains from October 1–31st.

Celebrating ten years of the park’s Wilderness Explorers interactive program, young explorers can see and learn about some “spirited” creatures for the Halloween season at the insect, bat and habitat badge locations.

