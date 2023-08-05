Walt Disney World Ambassador Raevon Partakes in Blind Taste Test Challenge at EPCOT’s Brew-Wing Lab

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker created what?! Find out as Walt Disney World Ambassador Raevon partakes in a blind taste test challenge at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

  • Walt Disney World Ambassador Raevon Redding accepts a blind taste test challenge and samples chicken wing flavors from Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey during the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival at Walt Disney World.
  • Here at the different flavors available at the Brew-Wing Lab:
    • Peanut Butter and Jelly Sticky Wings
    • Garlic-Parmesan Wings
    • Orange-Cardamom Wings
    • Traditional Buffalo Wings
    • Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings
  • Our own Jeremiah Good also recently had a chance to try the Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings:

  • Both Raevon and Jeremiah also tried the (what is likely to be) infamous Pickle Milkshake. Here’s Jeremiah’s reaction:

  • For a complete tour of the Brew-Wing Lab, check out our post from the preview day of the Food & Wine Festival.

