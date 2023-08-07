Searchlight Pictures Sets December 22nd, 2023 Release Date for “All of Us Strangers”

Searchlight Pictures have given a December 22nd release date to their fantasy drama film, All of Us Strangers, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Directed by Andrew Haigh ( 45 Years ), All of Us Strangers stars Andrew Scott ( Sherlock ) and Paul Mescal ( Normal People ).

), stars Andrew Scott ( ) and Paul Mescal ( ). One night in his empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with his neighbor Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythms of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before.

Searchlight currently has two other films scheduled for release on December 8th – their Sundance pick-up drama, Magazine Dreams Poor Things

More Disney Movie News: