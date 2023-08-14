Embrace the Dream with Disney’a Aurora Collection by Janie and Jack

Dressing up as a Disney Princess is a big dream for many young fans and this summer those who love Sleeping Beauty are in for a big treat. Fashion brand Janie and Jack has introduced a new clothing collection inspired by Aurora that’s playful and elegant, just like her fans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The celebrity-loved children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack is back with a newly launched limited edition collection inspired by Disney’s beloved princess Aurora who is also known as Sleeping Beauty.

The new collection also includes matching toile jogger sets, graphic tees

DISNEY AURORA SLEEPING BEAUTY TEE

DISNEY AURORA DRESS

The Disney’s Aurora Collection is priced from $18.50 to $129 and available in sizes 6-12M to 12yrs. Links to some of our favorite outfits can be found below.

Aurora Shop The Look Outfit by Janie and Jack

Aurora Shop The Look Outfit by Janie and Jack

Aurora Shop The Look Outfit by Janie and Jack

Aurora Shop The Look Outfit by Janie and Jack

If you love the selection here, the good news is Janie and Jack have even more adorable Disney styles to choose from!

Dive under the sea with Ariel from the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid and dress in charming gowns, splashy swimwear, casual separates and so much more.

from the live-action adaptation of and dress in charming gowns, splashy swimwear, casual separates and so much more. Channel your favorite Disney Princess with the Dress Up and Dream Collection inspired by Cinderella, Belle, Tiana and others!

More Disney Princess Fun:

Next week is World Princess Week and there are dozens of ways fans can celebrate their favorite leading ladies!

and there are dozens of ways fans can celebrate their favorite leading ladies! Whether you plan to visit the parks, view the new LEGO special on Disney+, shop for Princess-themed goodies or check out a new book, do it all with your favorite Disney Princess.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!