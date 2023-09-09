ESPN Details New State-of-the-Art “SportsCenter” Studio in Video

DaDaDa DaDaDa! ESPN has released a video featuring a tour of the new state-of-the-art SportsCenter studio which debuted this week.

  • SportsCenter Matt Barrie leads a brief tour of the new studio showing off all kinds of new technology that will be used on the iconic sports news program, including:
    • The largest LED touchscreen on ESPN’s campus
    • A rotating monitor
    • The SC Catwalk
    • The Depth Wall
  • Check out Barrie’s tour of the new SportsCenter studio in the video below:

