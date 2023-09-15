Walt Disney Records Releases Video Game Soundtrack for “Return to Monkey Island” from Lucasfilm Games

Walt Disney Records has released a digital soundtrack album for the video game Return to Monkey Island.

What’s Happening:

Feel the island rhythm with over an hour of music from the video game Return to Monkey Island from the Original Video Game Soundtrack available on Apple Music Amazon Music Unlimited Spotify

from the available on LucasArts, a division of Lucasfilm, Ltd. now known as Lucasfilm Games Monkey Island game in 1990 with The Secret of Monkey Island , which inspired sequels in 1991 ( Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge ), 1997 ( The Curse of Monkey Island ), 2000 ( Escape from Monkey Island ), and 2009 ( Tales of Monkey Island ).

game in 1990 with , which inspired sequels in 1991 ( ), 1997 ( ), 2000 ( ), and 2009 ( ). Disney acquired the Monkey Island franchise with the Lucasfilm Return to Monkey Island marks the return of the game's original creator, Ron Gilbert, who hadn’t been involved with the series since 1993.

franchise with the marks the return of the game's original creator, Ron Gilbert, who hadn’t been involved with the series since 1993. Music for the game was composed by Michael Land, Peter McConnell, and Clint Bajakian, all of whom have worked on other entries in the Monkey Island franchise.

franchise. Return to Monkey Island is available to play on computers ( Windows, macOS, Linux Nintendo Switch PS5 Xbox Series X/S iOS Android

Return to Monkey Island (Original Video Game Soundtrack) Tracklist:

Monkey Island Theme (Michael Land)

Scrapbook Memories (Michael Land)

Scumm Bar (Michael Land)

In the Park (Michael Land)

Melee Island Ambiences (Michael Land)

LeShip Stowaway (Clint Bajakian)

Shipwreck (Peter McConnell)

LeShip at Arms (Clint Bajakian)

LeAnchor Underwater (Peter McConnell)

Monkey Island Ambiences (Michael Land)

Elaine and Guybrush (Michael Land)

Elaine and Scurvy Island (Clint Bajakian)

Scurvy Ship (Michael Land)

Brrr Muda Suite (Peter McConnell)

Queen Odina and the Coronation (Peter McConnell)

Per Spelmann (Peter McConnell)

Customs Ship on the High Seas (Clint Bajakian)

Bare Bones Island (Clint Bajakian)

Terror Suite (Peter McConnell)

The Twisting Path (Peter McConnell)

Terror Underwater (Peter McConnell)

The Pit of Agony (Peter McConnell)

Enter the Monkeyhead (Peter McConnell)

LeChuck at the Altar (Peter McConnell)

Carnival (Michael Land)

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Related Stories: