Photos / Video: Busch Gardens Reveals Details About Loch Ness Monster Refurb at IAAPA

Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced some new details about their radical refurbishment of Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On.
What’s Happening:
- Working with Premier Rides, their goal is to preserve and revitalize the attraction that has been open since 1978.
- American Coaster Enthusiasts deemed it a landmark coaster due to its historical nature years ago, and at IAAPA, Busch Gardens received a proclamation from ACE highlighting the preservation.
- The coaster will reopen in Spring 2024, taking on an updated life for a new generation.
Watch Loch Ness Monster IAAPA Presentation:
