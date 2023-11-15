Photos / Video: Busch Gardens Reveals Details About Loch Ness Monster Refurb at IAAPA

Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced some new details about their radical refurbishment of Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On.

What’s Happening:

  • Working with Premier Rides, their goal is to preserve and revitalize the attraction that has been open since 1978.
  • American Coaster Enthusiasts deemed it a landmark coaster due to its historical nature years ago, and at IAAPA, Busch Gardens received a proclamation from ACE highlighting the preservation.

  • The coaster will reopen in Spring 2024, taking on an updated life for a new generation.

Watch Loch Ness Monster IAAPA Presentation:

