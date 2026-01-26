ABC Sports and ESPN Producer Geoffrey Mason Dies at 85

Veteran TV sports producer Geoffrey Mason has passed away at the age of 85. Mason's long career included stints with both ABC Sports and ESPN and, in his later years, he was a consultant for ESPN.

In 1972, Mason was the producer in charge of ABC's coverage of the Olympics on the day the infamous Munich massacre occurred, during which he quickly pivoted to cover the breaking news as it happened. These events were depicted in the 2024 movie September 5, with Mason portrayed by John Magaro as one of the main characters.

1972 was one of eight Olympics Mason was involved in the TV coverage of, in a career that also included producing six FIFA World Cups and a Super Bowl. Mason won 24 Emmys across his career and he was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2010.

In ESPN's remembrance of Mason, Bob Iger said, in a statement, “Geoff Mason was a friend and a colleague, who had a storied career, touching just about every corner of the sports television industry. He had a passion for the business, which was evidenced in his prodigious work ethic, and the constant love and enthusiasm he exhibited on everything he worked on. He most certainly will be missed.”

Born in 1940, Mason would serve in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Duke University with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1963. His sports producing career began as a production associate for ABC Sports, with assignments on ABC's Wide World of Sports and the 1968 Olympics. He would go on to have stints at NBC, Fox, and the NFL Network, among other outlets. ESPN notes he was involved in covering nearly all of the top events in sports through his career, including the Super Bowl, World Series, the Triple Crown, the Indianapolis 500, golf and tennis majors, the Tour de France, the World Cup and America’s Cup, and Monday Night Football.

He is survived by his wife, Chris, and son, Geoff, Jr., and a brother, David.