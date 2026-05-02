Orlando International Airport Issues Statement in Response to Spirit Airlines Shutdown

Other Airlines are also helping passengers affected by the shutdown.

The Orlando International Airport has issued a statement in response to the operational shutdown of Spirit Airlines.

What's Happening:

As Spirit Airlines has announced that they will be winding down their operations, cancelling all flights effective Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 3:00 AM, Orlando International Airport (MCO) has shared a statement.

Previously operating out of the airport's Terminal A, MCO has reminded passengers that Spirit Airlines has advised passengers NOT to go to the airport.

Spirit shared that on their website along with their statement, "It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately. To our guests: all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available. We are proud of the impact of your ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our guests for many years to come."

MCO shared their statement, adding that Spirit has been a valued partner at MCO, providing 9% of MCO's passenger traffic, and that their thoughts are with Spirit's employees and the many passengers impacted by this action.

MCO also directs Spirit passengers to the airline's official website for more information about refunds, missing luggage, and any other answers that they might be looking for.

To help affected passengers, MCO has also shared a list of flight destinations by airline, which you can find attached with their statement.

Airlines Assemble: